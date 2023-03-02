SMAAART, to buy refurbished mobile phones in Spain, tells us what the experience is like in our market

During the MWC I had the opportunity to speak with Jacqueline PistouletCountry Manager in Spain of SMAAART, a company that entered our country a year ago to make it clear that the purchase of refurbished mobile phones is gaining more and more popularity around the world.

SMAAART is a French company that offers a sustainable alternative to buying new mobile devices. In this interview, Jacqueline tells us about the demand for refurbished mobiles in Spain, the type of products they sell and how they have had to adapt their business model in response to market changes.

The demand for refurbished mobiles in Spain

Jacqueline indicates that they have carried out a study that has allowed them to better understand the demand for reconditioned products in Spain. According to the survey, 48% of Spaniards have already bought a refurbished mobile, and more than 50% intend to do so. Furthermore, they found that consumers are not only interested in price, but also value the sustainability and environmental impact of their purchases.

The most popular products



When asked about the most popular products, the person in charge of SMAAART mentioned that iPhones and Samsungs are the ones that sell the most in Spain, although iPhones are the ones that compete directly with their closest competitor (swappie). The iPhone 11 is currently the best-selling model, although the company also sells other iPhone models and Android devices.

Adaptation to the Spanish market

The head of SMAAART points out that they had to adapt their business model to meet the needs of Spanish consumers. For example, they have added the option of payment in several months, which is a common practice in Spain. In addition, they have had to adjust their marketing strategy to take into account the cultural differences and consumption habits of Spanish consumers.

Guarantee and quality

One of the main fears of consumers buying refurbished phones is that the device will fail soon after purchase. However, the person in charge of SMAAART explains that all its reconditioned products have a quality guarantee and that they are subjected to a rigorous testing process before being put up for sale. In addition, the company is committed to offering a functional product that has the same level of quality as a new device.

Future of SMAAART in Spain

In the future, SMAAART hopes to continue growing in Spain, and its goal is to make the purchase of refurbished products more common and sustainable. The company is looking for ways to expand its product offering and foster the circular economy while promoting sustainability and caring for the environment.

SMAAART continues to be an attractive and sustainable option for those looking to buy refurbished mobiles in Spain. The company is committed to quality, sustainability and care for the environment, and has adapted to the needs and preferences of Spanish consumers to offer a high-quality and reliable service, so it has all the points to continue growing. enough in our market.