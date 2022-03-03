SMAAART arrives in Spain as a new option to buy refurbished mobiles

During the MWC I had the opportunity to speak with the person in charge of the company SMAAART, a company that is already very successful in France buying used mobiles, refurbishing them and putting them back on the market in its online store.

Refurbished phones are experiencing a spectacular stage, as the refurbishment process has improved a lot in recent years, and manufacturers have been pressured so that new phones can be fixed with some ease.

We saw it a few months ago when we talked about Swappie’s refurbished iPhones, and now SMAAART goes further without being limited to one brand, since they work with the best brands on the market, they are not limited to just one.

The company’s objective is to offer a quality and economical alternative to its users, while reducing the environmental impact generated by the telephone industry.

All SMAAART phones are refurbished at their factory in the South of France through very strict industrial processes, and graded into different cosmetic states (Like New, Very Good Condition, and Good Condition). In this way they manage to sell them between 30% and 50% cheaper than a new product, and they have a guarantee of 12 to 24 months.

Most of the phones are collected in France from telephone operators and companies and then refurbished at the SMAAART plant located in the south of the country. They also have the option of buying them from the final consumer, but at the moment that option is not available in Spain.

Once reconditioned, they are resold through their website, or in B2B to equip the employees of the same company.

Available at smaaart.es, SMAAART guarantees the traceability of mobile phones and certifies the elimination of personal data, mobile phones checked by technicians at 58 control points that reach the market in perfect condition.

The factory has 3300m², and from there they follow 8 steps of refurbishment:

– Reception, classification and recycling of devices. Qualified technicians carry out a conformity check. The objective of this control is to verify that the phones are not on the smartphone blacklist, are stolen or fake, are blocked or have been used in a counterfeiting crime. In this phase, the phones that can be refurbished or that must be recycled are chosen.

– Complete erasure and data certificate. For this task, a certified program is used that allows you to completely remove all personal data, files and applications stored on phones.

– Functional tests and phone diagnostics. After registering the phones in the SMAAART system, functional tests are carried out. This process consists of 58 control points.

– Aesthetic qualification. Aesthetic defects are external defects that do not affect the functions of the mobiles. In this phase, the SMAAART experts are in charge of detecting this type of imperfections and, then, thanks to its intelligent algorithm of

rating, phones are given an aesthetic grade based on the result. This algorithm is based on a strict rating system, in which subjectivity has no place, which allows the different grades to be unified and interpreted.

– Repair and replacement of internal components. In this phase, defective or worn internal components are repaired or replaced, if necessary. With the SMAAART analysis program you can also check the degree of autonomy of the battery and if it is similar to that of new phones. If not, the battery is changed.

– Deep cleaning of mobiles.

– Quality control to ensure customer satisfaction when the product reaches their hands.

– Packing and preparation of orders. They are stored in a SMAAART box along with a warranty card (12 or 24 months) and new compatible accessories (charger, USB cable and headphones) CE certified, which also go through a control to check their operation.

The group currently employs 113 people, and has experienced tremendous growth since 2016. They are now coming to Spain to continue growing in this sector.