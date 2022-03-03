Tech GiantsApple

Slow Horses, there’s the extended trailer for the series debuting on Apple TV +

The first “full-bodied” trailer of the TV series has arrived Slow Horses, which sees the participation of Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. One month after it aired on Apple TV +, where it will be exclusive as an original Apple production, the company has posted a trailer for over two minutes with teasing fans ahead of the debut on the small screen.

The trailer introduces into MI5’s relocated office, that is, the Military Intelligence section 5, the Slough House Department where spies are relegated who have made a few mistakes too many in their careers and who, led by the brilliant but irascible leader Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, want to try by any means to get back on track.

Slow Horses was made by See-Saw Films for Apple TV +, which it recently produced The power of the dog by Jane Campion, Oscar nominee. THE first two episodes of the series will air on Apple TV + il the first of April, for the remainder the appointment is on the following Fridays.

Apple

Slow Horses, there's the extended trailer for the series debuting on Apple TV +

