Slow down music for practice

I want to play guitar on a recording. Are there programs that can be used to adjust the speed of a piece of music to play it either faster or slower? The pitch should stay the same so it doesn’t sound like simply playing a vinyl record faster.

There are special programs for this, such as SlowGold from World Wide Woodshed. The manufacturer asks for a donation for the download.

Perhaps you already have a suitable program installed, for example the open-source VLC player. There you can choose the rather rough options faster and slower under Playback/Speed. There are two steps in each direction.

The tempo can be regulated precisely with the free audio editor Audacity. First mark the audio track with Edit/Mark All. Use Effects/Change Tempo to set the playback tempo with a controller in exact percentages. Warning: Audacity also knows the Change Speed ​​command, which is not suitable for your purpose because it affects not only the speed but also the pitch.

In the audio editor Audacity you can set the exact tempo at which a piece of music is played.



(akr)

