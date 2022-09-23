Slow down music for practice

I want to play guitar on a recording. Are there programs that can be used to adjust the speed of a piece of Music?
I want to play guitar on a recording. Are there programs that can be used to adjust the speed of a piece of music to play it either faster or slower? The pitch should stay the same so it doesn’t sound like simply playing a vinyl record faster.
There are special programs for this, such as SlowGold from World Wide Woodshed. The manufacturer asks for a donation for the download.
Perhaps you already have a suitable program installed, for example the open-source VLC player. There you can choose the rather rough options faster and slower under Playback/Speed. There are two steps in each direction.
The tempo can be regulated precisely with the free audio editor Audacity. First mark the audio track with Edit/Mark All. Use Effects/Change Tempo to set the playback tempo with a controller in exact percentages. Warning: Audacity also knows the Change Speed command, which is not suitable for your purpose because it affects not only the speed but also the pitch.
(akr)