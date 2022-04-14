SleepLoop, a device to improve deep sleep

Sleeping well is essential to have a healthy life, and that means having the deep sleep phase in conditions.

With age, this phase is less and less constant, it is interrupted more and ends up affecting mood, cardiovascular health and memory, which is why research has long been carried out on how to make the deep sleep phase improve in people.

From these studies SleepLoop was born, a project in which an interdisciplinary consortium of researchers from Zurich collaborate and which results in a portable device that is placed on the head to emit sound that improves the deep sleep phase.

In this phase, the newly learned information is consolidated and the nerve cells are allowed to remain plastic. They have now found that with auditory stimulation during a night’s sleep, deep sleep is improved in both young and older adults. The method uses precisely timed tones that are played during deep sleep, when neurons are most in sync.

The objective of the portable sleep recording and stimulation device that they have created is to continue researching outside of laboratories, to know exactly when and how sounds should be emitted in different scenarios to improve the deep sleep phase in any person.

They want to be part of clinical treatment strategies to reduce sleep-related diseases and disorders using temporal precision during selected sleep stages.

Our algorithms use underlying brain activity to control and optimize stimulation to maximize brain activity during deep sleep.

The device has a low-noise, 8-channel, 24-bit analog-to-digital converter for EEG and biopotential measurements; uses ultra-low power 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 MCU+FPU for real-time signal processing; Rechargeable Li-Ion battery with up to 12 hours of recording; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity; Real time clock; Galvanic isolation ADS; Programmable sample rate and raw data recording on Micro SD card.

You can learn more about the project at sleeploop.ch.