Sleeping through the night with the fan on sounds like a great idea. Actually it’s not that much

Every time temperatures rise (and this year there are many days with extreme temperatures) we need to find formulas to cool off, especially to be able to sleep well. Using a can be one of those resources, but spending the day (and especially the ) glued to this device can also have negative consequences.

The role of humidity.

One of the ways that fans cool us down is by helping to get rid of sweat. Sweat is a natural way for our body to relieve heat. The mechanism is simple: our body heat passes into the water that we secrete, and when it evaporates this excess temperature is also dissipated. Fans can help this process (at least if the humidity is low).

Although the effect of the fans is not as pronounced as that of the air conditioner, sleeping with one nearby can cause us to lose not only our sweat, but ours as well. This can cause irritation when we wake up.

allergens

The second of the problems that can cause us to sleep with one of these devices especially affects people with allergies. The wind currents generated by a fan can carry allergens such as dust (or the mites associated with it), pollen or hair. Allergic reactions to these can vary, but in any case they will not help a restful sleep.

Balance.

Despite this, fans also have their advantages. The most obvious is that they fulfill their mission, that is, they refresh us. Sleeping is sometimes a mission that verges on the impossible when the heat is pressing, and lowering the temperature a few degrees can help us rest better. That is why it is sometimes necessary to resort to strategies of various kinds to cool the environment.

Fans have yet another advantage, and interestingly it’s one that many electrical appliances struggle with: noise. The noise of the blades of a fan can help us fall asleep when listening to it in the background, as it is a soft and monotonous noise capable of masking other more annoying ones and, in general, of inducing us to sleep.

Prevent adverse effects.

There are ways to take advantage of fans while minimizing their negative impact. The first way to do this is by avoiding direct airflow. Placing the fan at a certain distance from us and making it oscillate can help us with this. Keep in mind that the fan, by removing the air, allows the hot, lighter air to rise to the top of the room and the cold air to descend.

To avoid the problem of dryness, it is enough to maintain a certain level of humidity in the room. It is not convenient to go too far, since at high temperatures and humidity the fan will not dissipate it from our skin.

To ensure that the fan removes allergens from our room, it is best to prevent them from accumulating. Keeping the device clean is also highly recommended in this context. Finally, we must not forget to set the timer to turn off the fan. We can use an external one if our device does not have this function.

Other resources at our hand.

It is likely that a fan by itself will not be able to keep us from getting hot these days. That is why it is essential to know more resources to keep us fresh. Good ventilation of our home is essential. Knowing which textiles allow us to dissipate heat more can also help us rest properly. Staying hydrated is also a good at all times.

Sleeping can be an especially difficult task for many in the summer, which can have a negative impact on our health, well-being and productivity. But putting other components of our health at risk may not be worth it. For this reason, there are always strategies to avoid problems derived from the heat. Learning these strategies is going to be essential to adapt to our new environment.