Sleep tracker: crashing as a competitive sport

Michael Link actually slumbers like a bear, but his fitness watch has a different opinion – and thus robs him of his . A root cause analysis.

It all started with me checking my fitness watch app in the morning. It said my body battery was pretty low. And that shortly after getting up. Strange, because I actually felt great: I did a little the day before, slept well, no major worries visible for the next few days. But the app said I wasn’t getting enough deep sleep. Suddenly.

I couldn’t believe it. My gut told me I had rested like a hibernating bear. I read in the fitness watch manufacturer’s tips that I could “optimize” my sleep. I’ve been living with cheap tips like “go to bed before midnight” for a number of years, so that of the flock I’m supposed to count when falling asleep, I see at most one more before my eyes close.

But now I should optimize my sleep. Said and done. I bought new mattresses and curtains for maximum bedroom darkness. I insulated windows, doors and walls so that not even fire brigade sirens could reach me in my sleeping den. Every morning I checked the sleep score on the app. But she didn’t announce an improvement. I guess I hadn’t done enough.

I intensified my sleep training: The sports program shortly after work was intensified and only food that no longer burdened the digestive system at night was served. I didn’t tolerate any disturbances after 8 p.m. and canceled all evening appointments. Friends avoided me and I avoided them – everything for healthy sleep!

More and more often in the evening I pondered my sleep problem for a long time, woke up with a start at night and was out so early in the morning that I was able to wake the rooster. Then I had an idea: I placed a pea under my mattress. I woke up in the morning feeling exhausted but finally had a reason for it. Then came the update for the fitness watch app, which fixed the bug in the sleep detection.







(miles)

