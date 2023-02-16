skyshowtime arrives in spain, this offers the new netflix competition

- Advertisement -

After some delays due to the market situation, the platform SkyShowtime has confirmed the date on which their services can be contracted in Spain. This means that companies like Netflix or HBO Max have a new headache that, to be sure, has some important attractions. One of them, as we will indicate, is its price.

The day chosen by the service to start in our country is next February 28, so it’s just around the corner. And one of the ways that he has to compete with his rivals, at least for now, has to do with the price of the subscription. This will usually be €5.99 per month. But there is a very important introductory offer: everyone who contract access initially (the period of time has not been confirmed at the moment), you will have a discount of 50%. Therefore, we are talking about a really appetizing option.

The contents that you will find in SkyShowtime

The catalog that you will find on the new platform that comes to share in Spain is much broader, since it has licenses from different content creators. Some examples are as follows: DreamWorks Animation; Sky Studios; Paramount Pictures; Peacock; and even Universal Studios. Therefore, the quantity and quality of the movies and series that you will find is quite high.

Not all the possibilities are available from the first moment, but some have been confirmed that will surely catch your attention. Without going any further, you can enjoy series like Halo; Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; Yellowstone: The Rising or Vampire Academy. Between the filmsThere is also good news because you can find from the Mission Impossible sagas; Jurassic Park; Return to the future; Star Trek; fast & furious; or Mamma Mia!

The national content will not be missing

This is something that has been included so that SkyShowtime is as attractive as possible for users and, in this way, that registrations are continuous. Among the options that will be present in the platform catalog from the first day is Bosé, which is a biopic of the well-known Spanish singer. And, also, there will be The Envoys, which is a creation of suspense.

SkyShowtime

Additionally, the service has already advertised own content that you are working on and that will increase the options for those who have an account. Some of the titles that have confirmed that they will soon arrive are the following: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, A Town Called Malice and Fatal Attraction.

