Skype transforms with a new interface full of news, chats and colors

Skype is one of the most veteran applications in promoting VoIP and video calls and, currently, it maintains very good usage data thanks to its integration with the entire Microsoft ecosystem, especially within Windows where it plays a leading role. . So any change to this platform is great news for the millions of users it has around the world. And it is true that, for some time now, Skype has a somewhat outdated aspect if we look at the competition of Zoom, Facetime, Google Meet, etc. With a design that is far from the apps of those rivals and that, due to the pandemic and the proliferation of teleworking, have updated their menus to suit users. Luckily, that wait is over and important changes are coming to the interface. Chats, many colors and better visualization As we told you, the aspect of Skype was a bit anchored in the past and Microsoft has eliminated it in one fell swoop. With the update that begins to be distributed now, we will finally have the opportunity to install themes to give more color to the application screen: games of colors and a better distribution of all the windows of the participants that, finally, can be seen by all each. Microsoft seems to be proud of everything it has included as it has managed, in its words, to “update the look” without leaving behind the “feeling of familiarity” of using Skype as usual. This challenge has been solved with a much more evident presence of the chat, which will be easier to access and, above all and more important, to participate. According to Microsoft, “the first person we include is you; […] you will be able to see yourself in the main view during a call. We also adjusted the way videos are rendered on a more natural grid, and no one will be left alone in the top tray when we gather them all “within the same window space. Also, for non-sharing calls screen, comes a new arrangement in “mosaic” much more comfortable and that allows us to visually connect with all attendees.Finally, Microsoft has highlighted the achievement of improving the performance of its application on the different platforms in which it is present. For example, in the desktop version they have managed to achieve a 30% improvement over previous versions, while in Android that figure shoots up to 2,000%.>