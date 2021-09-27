Skype receives a new redesign as part of its wave of news

At the height of video calls, from Skype they do not want to be left behind, and less being a service with almost 20 years behind them. That is why they are presenting the wave of news that they are bringing to their service, with a strong focus on video calls, but also with the launch of new features, performance improvements, and more.

In this sense, what they call the new stage of calls arrives, bringing an improved grid in which all participants will be grouped from side to side, even if part of them have not enabled the video function.



For this new grid, users will be able to choose from a variety of designs, and even to avoid visually monotonous conversations, they will also have very colorful visual themes that give a more modern, fun and carefree aspect to the experience in the application.

They also aim to modernize the rest of the application interface while maintaining its familiarity, also making it more inclusive, allowing users not to feel lost in the face of so much change to come.

But in addition to the visuals, Skype has also paid special attention to performance. In this regard, they point out that:

We improved performance in key scenarios by 30% on desktops and over 2,000% on Android, with more on the way as we continue to modernize our media stack.

From Skype it also wants the improvements to reach all users regardless of the platform or device they use:

We would like to make sure that no matter what device, platform or browser you are using, Skype will always give you a great experience.

For the rest, to the already existing functions, some of which will receive their corresponding improvement, many others will also arrive. In this sense, the Office Lens camera function is improved while TwinCam arrives along the way, to add a second camera to the transmission to offer a different angle of what you want to share.

Skype will also allow customization of sounds, redesigned the reaction selector, and much more. With this wave of news, it seems that Skype is finally beginning to wake up, when until now, the greatest efforts have been focused on Microsoft Teams.

It is not the first time that Skype has received a redesign in its service, although in the midst of a pandemic it has remained in the background against Microsoft Teams itself, against Google Meet or Zoom.

More information: Skype