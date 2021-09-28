Skype launches important news by copying Zoom

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Microsoft has updated Skype adding important improvements, mainly visual, thanks to the Fluent Design, which makes video calls even easier and makes the application look a little more like Zoom.

Skype assumes in its design the family resemblance that permeates Windows 11

For years Skype was the reference platform for video calls and video conferencing, but when the confinement began due to the COVID-19 pandemic came up in an almost overwhelming way Zoom. This last platform has evolved rapidly and is in fact the mirror in which it seems to look at the latest update that Microsoft has carried out in Skype, a platform that it acquired in 2011 in exchange for 8,500 million dollars.

The most striking thing about the new Skype is that it assumes the design guidelines present in Windows 11, the latest iteration of Microsoft’s operating system, so it is integrated into the whole organically.

This is especially notable in chat, where you can see the integration with the appearance it provides Fluent Design, an open source platform that allows developers from Windows 10 to have a common frame of reference for the graphic section that allows maximum visual integration with the Microsoft operating system.

Some of the novelties that come to Skype are the possibility of display all participants in a video conference on the screen, even though the video option is deactivated, so in that case what will be displayed will be your profile image or, in the event of not having it configured, your initials. This view is configurable and you can choose between different modes: gallery, grid, inverse … characteristics all familiar to those who have used Zoom.

And it is that Zoom has marked the way to behind platforms to emulate its characteristics or, depending on the case, to improve them, as has happened with Skype itself by allowing video calls without the need to register, as it does in Zoom.

On the other hand, and thinking of improving the user experience of Android version of the application, Microsoft has worked hard, announcing that the update has increased its performance in this mobile operating system by up to 30%. In addition, the new Skype will be compatible with all browsers and on all types of devices (smartphones, tablets, computers …).

Finally, one of the most peculiar novelties is the introduction of a dual camera mode called Twin Cam, which after scanning a QR code from the mobile allows you to add a second camera to the video call in progress.

All these changes will gradually come to the updates that Microsoft will progressively make available to users, although at the moment no dates have been communicated.

.