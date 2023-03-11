Skype already has artificial intelligence in video calls

More than 30 million people use Skype every day to connect through phone calls and chats.

the platform of video calls will now integrate with iartificial intelligence (AI) and will be enabled for the more than 30 million people who use skype daily in the world.

Next to the seeker bing, some scenarios will be created where people can ask questions and find information for the entire group of the call; such as asking for suggestions on travel destinations, expected weather forecasts, and interesting events surrounding a trip.

In addition, information may be requested on the latest news or what is trending at the moment.

Skype has answers

Likewise, the platform indicated that within the characteristics is the choice of how the answers are displayed: bullet points, text or a simplified answer. The platform will have more than 100 languages and will be able to translate between them.

This new update will be available worldwide in preview, however, in the first few days of testing people may encounter connectivity issues. The mobile application is available at iOS and Android.

Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom opens a chat session where you can participate in the same way as on desktop.

On the other hand, voice queries can be made on mobile devices and computers. Additionally, those who have access to the service preview will be able to use the new Bing experience from the mobile app home page. microsoft edge.

Microsoft announced the official launch of its new Bing search engine, which will incorporate the artificial intelligence technology used by ChatGPT into its systems (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Microsoft joins ChatGPT

During an event at its headquarters in Redmond, in WashingtonMicrosoft announced the official launch of its new Bing search engine, which will incorporate into its systems the artificial intelligence technology used by ChatGPT in collaboration with the developer company software, Open AI.

During the presentation, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, indicated that artificial intelligence will have the ability to reform the internet as well as the experience of searching for information, which will be more organized thanks to these software, which will work in a similar way to that of a companion during user sessions.

The search tool is also capable of designing answers based on estimates, inquiries of pros and cons for the acquisition of some products, answers for specific and equivalent data, as well as questions that may be complex for a seeker conventional

“We are going to reimagine Internet browsing and chat experiences and we will think of them as if you had a co-pilot for the Internet,” said Yusuf Mehdi, a designer from the company who was also present during the face-to-face event at the company’s headquarters. .

Mehdi indicated that the integration between the two programs, that of ChatGPT and Bing, will produce a new way of browsing the Internet, since it will improve the searches of the Microsoft program and will not only provide results in the form of links and images, but will also have the ability to to answer questions with a virtual chat.