SkyBucket, to combine and manage bookmarks from various social networks and sources

There are many websites that help , links and content that we find on the Internet, but there are always new projects in this sector that help refresh the concept with the idea of ​​getting more followers.

Today we are introduced to SkyBucket, an initiative that helps manage bookmarks from social , blogs, and various sources.

It does this by offering folder creation, adding descriptions, and using filters, as well as a search bar, all on desktop and mobile.

It has taken 4 months to create a solution that wants to help keep our favorites in one place. They recognize that there are many good tools for saving content, but none of them integrate full customizable tools, so they believe that SkyBucket makes sense, because it is an all-in-one platform for dynamically organizing, viewing and managing the content of the favorites list. compiled from various social networks and sources.

To use it we have to copy a link and paste it on our SkyBucket dashboard, that way it will be saved and displayed on our virtual whiteboard.

Among the main functions we have:

– Save any type of URL

– Create folders to organize bookmarks

– Create categories to group folders

– Use flexible search

– Filter bookmarks

– Add a title, description or image to the manually saved bookmark

– Save images and screenshots

Now they are working on more functions, those that are requested by users who, for free, want to give this new bookmark management tool a try.

Link: skybucket.app.