Sky gives customers 3 months of Apple TV +: how to get them and the conditions

Sky offers subscribers with Sky Q decoders and Sky Glass TVs three months of Apple TV+, Apple’s movie and series streaming service. To redeem the gift just go to the area Do-it-yourself of your Sky profile and take a look at the section Offers for youwhere the box should appear “Sky and Apple TV+ offer at no extra cost for the first 3 months”.
Here you are what you need to know:
- 3 months of Apple TV+ free, that is without additional costs compared to what is not already paid to Sky
- at the end of the three months, the Apple TV+ subscription it will renew automatically at the standard price of 6.99 euros per month
- if you just want to take advantage of the gift without then subscribing to Apple TV +, that’s it cancel the subscription
- it can be done at any timeeven before the end of 3 months is approached
- For to redeem the gift has until 7 June
- to complete theactivate Apple TV+ time until July 7th
- it is necessary have or create an Apple ID and enter a payment methodwhich will not be used unless, possibly, at the end of the 3 months
- L’Apple TV+ apps it is already available for Sky Q and Sky Glass devices
- cut out who joined Try Sky Q.
