Sky gives customers 3 months of Apple TV +: how to get them and the conditions

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Sky offers subscribers with Sky Q decoders and Sky Glass TVs three months of Apple TV+, Apple’s movie and series streaming service. To redeem the gift just go to the area Do-it-yourself of your Sky profile and take a look at the section Offers for youwhere the box should appear “Sky and Apple TV+ offer at no extra cost for the first 3 months”.

Here you are what you need to know:

  • 3 months of Apple TV+ free, that is without additional costs compared to what is not already paid to Sky
  • at the end of the three months, the Apple TV+ subscription it will renew automatically at the standard price of 6.99 euros per month
  • if you just want to take advantage of the gift without then subscribing to Apple TV +, that’s it cancel the subscription
    • it can be done at any timeeven before the end of 3 months is approached
  • For to redeem the gift has until 7 June
  • to complete theactivate Apple TV+ time until July 7th
    • it is necessary have or create an Apple ID and enter a payment methodwhich will not be used unless, possibly, at the end of the 3 months
  • L’Apple TV+ apps it is already available for Sky Q and Sky Glass devices
  • cut out who joined Try Sky Q.

