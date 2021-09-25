Sky customers left mystified after second RTE News sound blunder this week

RTE viewers tuning into Saturday’s 9 o’clock news have been left confused after the sound stopped towards the end of the programme.

The weather segment played through in silence and many took to Twitter to express their frustration

A similar incident occurred during Thursday night’s news, when everything went silent during Eileen Dunne’s segment.

Both tonight and Thursday’s sound issues seems to be primarily affecting Sky customers, although RTE One appears to be the only affected channel.

Many took to Twitter to vent about the audio blunder.

One questioned whether viewers were expected to lip read as the programme played the weather segment with no sound.

Viewers were left confused by the gaffe.

All other channels on Sky were working fine.

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.