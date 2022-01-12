Skagen Falster Gen 6 official: the smartwatch will be updated to Wear OS 3

Among the innovations presented at CES 2022 in Las Vegas there was also Skagen Falster Gen 6, smartwatch that actually replaces the Falster Gen 3 model dating back to early 2020, updating it to the most recent Qualcomm platform available on the market for wearable devices, or Snapdragon Wear 4100+. The smartwatch had been shown by the Danish company of the Fossil group already last summer, and now it finally makes its debut on the international market.

It goes without saying that with Snapdragon Wear 4100+, performance benefits above all, with faster loading times, lower consumption and a more satisfying overall user experience. Equipped with the Wear OS operating system, the Falster Gen 6 comes in five different styles with a 42mm. The straps – of various types and materials – are 20mm, so you can customize the look of the watch to your liking. Skagen highlights some elements of the smartwatch: battery: reduced charging times (80% in 30 minutes), increased autonomy also thanks to the Smart Battery modes (over 24 hours, which can be further extended with the Extended Battery mode)

via USB and magnetic attachment: 80% in 30 minutes other: microphone, speaker, vibration PRICE Skagen Falster Gen 6 is offered in different configurations at the price of 299 euros.