SK hynix introduces Platinum P41 SSD

SK hynix has announced the launch of the Platinum P41 SSD, another to add to the collection of high-performance solid-state drives under the interface. PCIe Gen4.

SK hynix is ​​one of the world’s largest producers of NAND flash memories, the basis for SSDs that absolutely dominate client storage. The new Platinum P41 series represents the company’s top of the range at the retail level and is aimed at gamers and content creators looking for maximum performance from their PC.

These M.2 drives are made with 176-layer NAND flash memory and include an “Aries” controller also developed by the manufacturer. Connected to the most advanced PCIe Gen 4 interface available, it allows you to achieve data transfers of 7,000 / 6,000 MB per second in sequential read/write modes and random performance rising to 1,400,000 read IOPS and up to 1,300,000 write IOPS.

Highlight an industry leading strength rating of up to 1200 TBW (Tbytes written). The manufacturer says that these P41s undergo a 1,000-hour high-temperature operating life (HTOL) test to ensure reliability and to offer an MTBF (mean time between failures) of 1.5 million hours.

SSD Platinum P41, versions and prices

The series is sold with a five-year warranty and three storage capacities for the following prices: