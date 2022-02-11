Tech GiantsApple

Sixth generation iPad mini: class action against “jelly scrolling”

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Within days of the sixth generation iPad mini arriving on the market last September, some users began to notice that the text appeared slightly deformed during vertical scrolling. In particular, the text on the left side of the screen always seems to lag slightly behind the text on the right side of the screen.

In recent days, a user has decided to bring a class action against Apple accusing it, as stated in the complaint, of marketing the sixth generation iPad mini “fraudulently” despite being aware of the so-called “jelly scrolling” flaw

Read:

Apple removes all references to the CSAM function from the support page


The complaint, filed with the Northern California District Court, alleges that Apple is aware of the defect but, despite this, continues to sell the iPad mini without making the necessary hardware modifications or modifying the information materials to reflect the existence of this problem. .

In late September, an Apple spokesperson said the effect is “normal behavior for LCD screens.” Similar speech also according to Andrew Cunningham of Ars Technica, and according to iFixit who confirmed that this is a common behavior for displays but has speculated that it is more evident since the display control board is mounted vertically inside the device, rather than horizontally as was done in the fourth generation iPad Air.

The complaint requires compensation to be quantified for all those who have purchased a sixth generation iPad mini. At the moment, the class action has not yet been formally initiated.

2021 Apple iPad mini (8.3, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – purple (6th generation)

AmazonAmazon

899 See offer
2021 Apple iPad mini (8.3, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Pink (6th generation)

AmazonAmazon

559 See offer
2021 Apple iPad mini (8.3, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Pink (6th generation)

AmazonAmazon

650 See offer
Previous articleMicrosoft prepares the ‘tablet mode’ of Windows 11: do you know what the most important change is?
Next articleCorsair K70 RGB PRO: the continuation of a great saga
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: the continuation of a great saga

With this Corsair K70 RGB PRO, the company completes the successful K70 family, which thanks to its design...
Apple

Sixth generation iPad mini: class action against “jelly scrolling”

Within days of the sixth generation iPad mini arriving on the market last September, some users began to...
Tech News

Microsoft prepares the ‘tablet mode’ of Windows 11: do you know what the most important change is?

Microsoft could not leave behind a feature of Windows 10 that allowed to squeeze the most out...
Android

Material You could become mandatory in Android 12

Since we started seeing the first images of the Android 12 betas, its design was the protagonist. ...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.