Sixth generation iPad mini: class action against “jelly scrolling”

In recent days, a user has decided to bring a class action against Apple accusing it, as stated in the complaint, of marketing the sixth generation iPad mini “fraudulently” despite being aware of the so-called “jelly scrolling” flaw

Within days of the sixth generation iPad mini arriving on the market last September, some users began to notice that the text appeared slightly deformed during vertical scrolling. In particular, the text on the left side of the screen always seems to lag slightly behind the text on the right side of the screen.

The complaint, filed with the Northern California District Court, alleges that Apple is aware of the defect but, despite this, continues to sell the iPad mini without making the necessary hardware modifications or modifying the information materials to reflect the existence of this problem. .

In late September, an Apple spokesperson said the effect is “normal behavior for LCD screens.” Similar speech also according to Andrew Cunningham of Ars Technica, and according to iFixit who confirmed that this is a common behavior for displays but has speculated that it is more evident since the display control board is mounted vertically inside the device, rather than horizontally as was done in the fourth generation iPad Air.

The complaint requires compensation to be quantified for all those who have purchased a sixth generation iPad mini. At the moment, the class action has not yet been formally initiated.