Sixteen Dublin TDs make Dáil millionaire rich list

Sixteen of the TDs representing Dublin constituencies are millionaires.

The Dail’s millionaire rich list was published by the Irish Independent on Saturday and some high profile names appeared, including Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou McDonald and Eamon Ryan.

The top two richest Dubliners on the list are both Dublin Bay North TDs.

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton tops the pack in the capital, with a staggering worth of €6,202,602.

Fianna Fail’s Sean Haughey’s worth of €4,866,456 puts him in second place.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is the third richest Dublin TD, worth €2,402,985.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is worth €1,904,082 while Tainiste Leo Varadkar is worth €1,367,467.

Here is a full list of the Dublin TD’s worth over 1,000,000

Richard Bruton Dublin Bay North €6,202,602

Sean Haughey Dublin Bay North €4,866,456

Eamon Ryan Dublin Bay South €2,402,985

Roisin Shorthall Dublin North West €2,054,843

Ivana Bacik Dublin Bay South €1,934,325

Mary Lou McDonald Dublin Central €1,904,082

Josepha Madigan Dublin Rathdown €1,704,571

Paschal Donohoe Dublin Central €1,611,185

Aengus O Dnodaigh Dublin South Central €1,602,204

Jim O’Callaghan Dublin Bay South €1,387,759

Leo Varadkar Dublin West €1,367,467

Sean Crowe Dublin South West €1,298,041

Alan Farrell Dublin Fingal €1,219,631

Darragh O’Brien Dublin Fingal €1,212,592

Colm Brophy Dublin South West €1,103,912

Aodhain O’Riordan Dublin Bay North €1,076,731

