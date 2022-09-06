Six tricks for Google Drive on Android

- Advertisement -

If you use an online storage system like from your mobile phone, you should know that there are a series of that you can use to get the most out of all its features.

Google Drive is a very beneficial app on Android, but with these tips its usefulness will be greatly increased.

Be careful because in this article we are going to offer you six tricks so that you can get the most out of Google Drive from your Android mobile:

The most useful tricks of Google Drive on Android

– Make a backup of the mobile: To make a backup with Google Drive, just go to “Settings” – “Backup and reset”. Now, choose an account under “Account Storage” in case you have more than one registered. Finally, make sure the “Backup” button is enabled.

- Advertisement -

– Scan photos and documents: To start the scan, click on the “+” icon and choose “Scan”. Take a photo of the file, if necessary, choose the “Crop” function to adjust the margins.

– Share Google Drive files: Click on the button with the three dots next to the document or folder and select “Manage access”. Being in “General access”, click on “Change” – “Restricted” – “Anyone who has the link”.

You can choose between three accessibility options: “Viewer” (only to open the file), “Commenter” (to add comments) and “Edit” (to modify what you want from the text). Finally, tap the link icon next to the general access to copy it to the clipboard and forward it to the contact you want.

– Open files in a different app: what you have to do is very easy, just tap on the three dots button next to the document name. Then, choose “Open with”, a menu will open showing you each of the options that are available.

- Advertisement -

– Add shortcuts on the home screen: press the three dots button and choose “Add to home screen”, you can drag the icon or move it to a folder to place it where you want.

– Save shared files and folders: Click on the three dots button and select “Add shortcut to Drive”, choose a location to save it and click on “Add”.