Six tips for investing in cryptocurrencies in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies have been one of the most profitable investments in recent years. Despite being a new market, which is affected by extreme volatility and a propensity for manipulation, it is becoming a way to obtain juicy profits, provided that we bear in mind the dangers that it entails and that we know well what we are doing.

The cryptocurrency market is very new, so it is affected by FOMO, manipulation and great volatility, so it is important to take great care of our investments.

Fortunately, there are many factors and analysis techniques that allow us to evaluate good and bad investments, as well as the possibility of knowing if we can take certain risks when investing in certain cryptocurrencies. For all those users who want start investing in cryptocurrencies In 2022, here are some tips:

-Education: When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, it is extremely important to know the vehicles and products in which we are investing. The technology behind cryptocurrencies is very new and there are concepts unknown to most. It is necessary to know the cryptocurrencies and the projects, as well as to be very clear about the dangers of investing. The fact that a currency is talked about a lot or that it is very cheap does not mean that it is a good investment.

-To diversify: The most common is to invest in Bitcoin and nothing else. Bitcoin is an excellent investment, but in the market there are thousands of options and some of them are also very good. When investing you should not be a fanatic, but rather have a very cool head, which means that we should not put all the eggs in the same basket. It is necessary to study the projects and create a good investment portfolio if we want to maximize the opportunities.

-Diversify, but not so much: Following the previous advice, it is not good to dilute investments too much. An extremely divided portfolio reduces the chances of profit, especially if the initial investment is not balanced. In small investments, it is best to diversify just enough, while in larger investments, we can diversify more.

-Invest only what we can afford: Many users enter this market with a speculative mentality that can be dangerous, which leads them to make very large investments, even investing money that we cannot afford to lose in the hope of increasing our profits. It should never be forgotten that the cryptocurrency market is a very young market and, therefore, extremely volatile and easy to manipulate, which is why it is very important to invest only the amount of money that we could afford to lose in the worst case scenario.

-Have a strategy: When investing in cryptocurrencies it is important to have a strategy, both entry and exit. We must be clear about how far we want to go, what is the maximum period we want to wait and how much we can afford to lose. The most common strategies are usually short-term (days or weeks), medium-term (from six months to a year and a half) and long-term (from two years).

-Don’t buy or sell with fear: Another major problem in the cryptocurrency market is the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out, which means being afraid of being left out of something). The cryptocurrency market works in cycles that respond to user sentiments towards an asset, for example, what happened with Dogecoin in early 2021. These cycles can lead to a cryptocurrency multiplying its value by more than 1,000. However, they can also cause it to lose all its value in the same period of time. When investing in cryptocurrencies, you should never get sucked into currencies that everyone else has, as we could be making a serious mistake. As we have said, you have to study each project and asset, create a strategy and not get carried away by fear. And the same happens when the market plummets, many users freak out and sell their holdings, leading to further declines. Whenever possible, we should not sell at a loss, unless the project has proven to be “scam” (a scam) or we want to take maximum care of our capital.

.