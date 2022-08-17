Six novelties that will reach WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The instant messaging platform , owned by Meta, continues to evolve constantly, as evidenced by the last 4 news that arrived on WhatsApp last week and as evidenced by the new features that are already in the pipeline and that have been known thanks to its presence in the beta versions of different operating systems.

The privacy options in groups and Communities are the focus of the most important of WhatsApp

Some of the novelties that are already in the testing phase and that could soon arrive on WhatsApp are focused on managing privacy in groups, others have to do with reactions to messages and the profile image. These are the news that WhatsApp is preparing:

-Check previous members of a chat: It will be possible to check who has been part of a group chat before.

-Unread chats filter: When many messages accumulate, it is useful to be able to segment those pending reading, something that a new filter achieves that hides the conversions that have already been seen. At the moment this option will only be present in the desktop version of WhatsApp, currently being implemented for iOS. One of its peculiarities is the compatibility with the manual read function, messages that can be left marked for later reading.

-Privacy control in groups: The telephone number continues to be the main identifier of WhatsApp users, information that, unlike the profile image, which the platform itself allows to show or hide (to all, only to some contacts in the agenda, to all but one …), there is no way to hide it since, precisely, it allows you to contact the users of the application.

With the option of groups of up to 512 participants, anyone could know the phone number of the rest and now one of WhatsApp’s objectives is to reformulate this situation, hiding the phone number from users who participate in both groups and Communities .

It will be the administrator of each community who can enable this option, activating the possibility that the phone numbers of the members of a community remain hidden from the rest.

-Communities: This new collective chat, very suitable for groups such as neighbors or groups of parents of the school, private thematic subgroups can be established (in the example of the school, by courses), administrators being able to report abusive content or block accounts. As they are private communities, they can only be accessed by invitation.

-Avatar as profile picture: This option has been detected in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

-Reactions: A beta version of Windows shows the option to use emojis with different skin color options as quick reactions to a message.