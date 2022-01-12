Six boys arrested after leading gardai on wild car chase through west Dublin

Six teenage boys were arrested after leading gardai on a wild car chase through west Dublin.

The gang were pursued by a number of garda cars through Ballyfermot and Clondalkin before eventually being stopped by officers on the Outer Ring Road near Grange Castle.

Sirens could be heard blaring around the area for nearly an hour between 9pm and 10pm as gardai were deployed to the chase, with one local describing the noise as “deafening”.

The gang were all arrested on account of dangerous driving, but all six have since been released, pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

A Garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardai arrested six male teenage youths following an incident of dangerous driving on Outer Ring Road in Clondalkin yesterday evening, Tuesday 11th January 2022 at approximately 9.30pm.

“All six youths have since been released from Garda custody pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

“Investigations are continuing.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.