Six Android themes to disguise your mobile from other operating systems

Using our on a daily basis can generate a certain feeling of monotony. And this is where the possibility of changing the appearance with themes comes in fully. A good way to personalize mobile and give a certain sensation of change and without the need for us to change our mobile.

We already know safe sites where you can download themes for and the best launchers. However, in this post we will see some themes that turn android into another system. At least in appearance, of course, since it will continue to be a full-fledged Android mobile.

Phone 13 Launcher, the latest iPhone on your Android

Having an Android mobile and not an iPhone does not necessarily mean that you hate Apple’s operating system. The ios minimal style it is very interesting and hence themes like Phone 13 Launcher are interesting.

this is a theme based on the latest versions of iOS that even allows you to have the most recent iPhone wallpapers. The icons adapt and change to resemble those integrated by Apple and even a control center practically identical to the one you have on an iPhone is added by swiping from the top right.

Phone 13 Launcher, OS 15
Price: Free

Developer: SaS Developer

Download at: google play

Launcher 10, for nostalgic Windows Phone

It’s been a few years since, apart from not selling mobile phones with this operating system, there is no support for Windows Phone either. In its day we already told you about this Launcher 10 as a theme that mimics the grid style of the defunct Windows Phone quite wisely and on top of that for free.

In its settings we can find options that allow us to customize the interface much more than the original Windows Phone allowed. Of course, it also inherits other features like being able to choose the size of each grid or choose the color theme.

Launcher 10 Price: Free

Developer: nfwebdev

Download at: google play

Microsoft Launcher, this would be the Windows Phone of the present

It really is difficult to know how Windows Phone would have evolved, but the fact that This theme is designed by Microsoft It can give us interesting clues. It was launched in 2017 and, despite not looking like that old Windows Phone or the desktop version of the system, it offers us an interesting alternative to the manufacturer’s Android versions.

It offers a very minimalist-looking interface, but with many options to customize it. At first, it stands out for the possibility of being able to “start from scratch” your home screen or move your already created screens to this Launcher.

microsoft launcher
Price: Free

Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download at: google play

Launcher for Mac OS Style, is it a mobile or a MacBook?

Apple does not offer its desktop operating system for tablets or phones. However, this theme will allow you to have an approach to macOS on your Android mobilesince it is inspired by the operating system of Mac computers to create its aesthetics.

Obviously, there are differences compared to a Mac due to the obvious differences between a mobile and a computer in terms of size and functionality. However, they positively interesting details like including an application dock at the bottom and even imitate the mythical Finder for the file manager.

Launcher for Mac OS Style Price: Free

Developer: Themes Time

Download at: google play

Linux CLI Launcher, to manage your Android through commands

This Linux CLI Launcher is a subject not suitable for all audiences. And it is that, with a certain retro Linux air, it offers us the possibility of managing the mobile through a command console. Although it must be said that you will be able to find the necessary shortcuts for basic actions.

This theme manages to mix Android and Linux commands with other particular ones that the creator has designed. Thus, all kinds of actions can be executed, from opening or uninstalling an app, to editing text, sending messages or playing multimedia content.

Linux CLI Launcher Price: Free

Developer: Francesco Andréuzzi

Download at: google play

Belle Launcher, with a certain aroma of the Symbian of the old Nokia

Having an operating system from the pre-smartphone era on a current phone seems inconvenient. However, this is a topic that serves as a perfect hybrid between the old Symbian and current systems for the features it offers.

With that retro air that transports us to the already old mobile phones from Nokia and company, Belle Launcher offers multitude of customization options with which we can spend hours configuring the interface. Everything to create an aesthetic very different from what is current and without losing the functions acquired by systems like Android over the years.