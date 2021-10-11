Site of failed 1,000 build to rent apartments plan in Tallaght up for grabs for €19 million

The site of a failed 1,000 build to rent apartments plan in Tallaght is up for grabs for €19 million.

The industrial estate in Cookstown measures in at over 151,000 sq ft, and is being listed by Cushman and Wakefield in Dublin with seven units in total included in the listing.

The estate includes units that formed part of an unsuccessful Strategic Housing Development plan bid.

That unsuccessful plan, which was submitted by Joseph Costello Absolute Limousines and involved the building of 1,104 build to rent apartments, was turned down by An Bord Pleanala in July.

The industrial estate is currently listed on Daft.ie and is available to purchase through private treaty with the final asking price confirmed on application.

The entire portfolio of what’s included in the listing is as follows:

Units 2/3 Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24 which is approximately 68,000 sq ft (total site size of approx. 3.0 acres)

Unit 81 Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24 which is approximately 26,000 sq ft (total site size of approx. 1.8 acres)

Unit 81A Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin which is approximately 27,000 sq ft (total site size of approx. 1.0 acre). This is office accommodation.

Units 1 A, B & C Cookstown Industrial Estate which is approximately 30,000 sq ft.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.