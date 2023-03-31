Site Conecta+ will add free Microsoft training programs

Microsoft Europe announced that it will aggregate all of its free qualification and training programs in a new Conecta+ portal, an initiative that completes one year in the country. The idea is to bring together programs made with other companies in the private sector, such as Microsoft Reactor courses, special courses for women, courses made in conjunction with the Ministry of Labor and Employment, programs related to LinkedIn Learning and others.
There are materials ranging from the most basic levels of digital literacy to cloud computing, AI, data science and cybersecurity modules. The site should also help as an aggregator of open positions on LinkedIn directed to this sector, in addition to tips for those who want a job in the area.
Microsoft points to an impact of 7 million people since July 2020. About 1.5 million people completed at least one course, affecting more than 145,000 people in the job market, the company estimates.
“All training and retraining programs are part of Microsoft Mais Brasil, a comprehensive plan launched by the company in October 2020, which aims to reinforce Microsoft’s long-term commitment to the country, which has lasted 34 years, and which has as one one of the pillars to encourage access to education, professional training and entrepreneurship”, says a release note for the program.
Regarding the market, a study by Brasscom in 2021 suggests that Europe will need 797,000 technology professionals by 2025, and that the training of 53,000 people per year in the IT area is insufficient compared to the annual demand of 159,000 professionals.