Site Conecta+ will add free Microsoft training programs

Microsoft Europe announced that it will aggregate all of its free qualification and training programs in a new Conecta+ portal, an initiative that completes one year in the country. The idea is to bring together programs made with other companies in the private sector, such as Microsoft Reactor courses, special courses for women, courses made in conjunction with the Ministry of Labor and Employment, programs related to LinkedIn Learning and others.

There are materials ranging from the most basic levels of digital literacy to cloud computing, AI, data science and cybersecurity modules. The site should also help as an aggregator of open positions on LinkedIn directed to this sector, in addition to tips for those who want a job in the area.