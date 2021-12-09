Sister of woman who vanished from Dublin vanished a decade ago says she receives hoax calls

A sister of a missing woman says she received sick hoax calls claiming: “I know who murdered her.”

Mother-of-one Esra Uryun vanished after leaving her home in Clondalkin, West Dublin, on February 23, 2011.

No trace of the 38-year-old has ever been found, apart from her car, which was discovered on the promenade in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Esra’s sister Berna spoke about the toll of the last 10 years, with many false leads.

One person told Berna that they believed her sister had been “trafficked” while another phoned and claimed: “I know who murdered your sister.”

She said: “I’ve had some awful people, armchair detectives you know, come to me with ‘oh you know this could have happened, that could have happened’.

“I always say to them if you’re willing to talk then go to the Garda. One person said she’s been trafficked and I said if that’s true then go to the Garda.

“We had somebody trying to contact me saying ‘I know whose murdered your sister’, and I said I beg your pardon?

“They literally phoned me at stupid o’clock in the morning and I thought you can’t do this to me.”

Berna says that particular call was taken so seriously that gardai investigating Esra’s disappearance tracked the person down.









She said: “The Garda actually did interview him and it worked out that these two people were literally trying to pin random murder cases or any violence on each other.”

The young mother, whose son was just two years old at the time, told her husband she was just going to the shops to pick up a few bits at 7.20am on February 23, 2011.

But Esra never came home. CCTV footage picked up her car at a roundabout, which is only five minutes away, at 7.55am.

Berna believes Esra must have come into contact with someone, or some harm, before she reached the roundabout.

In an emotional appeal to anyone with information, Berna says bringing Esra home would finally give her and the family closure.

She said: “Don’t hold it in. Just tell us. We’re begging you to end it, it’s so hard to live with the unknown.

“My father passed away but we know where he is. We know he’s resting.

“With Esra because we don’t know if she’s dead or alive, I think that’s the hardest. We just want some type of closure, good or bad.

“We need to bring her home.”