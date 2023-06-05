Siri without Hey: possible change ahead at WWDC

Hey Siri may soon become much more simply”Siri“. Marc Gurman reports it on Twitter, taking up an old article of his from last November, according to which interaction with Apple’s voice assistant would be simpler and more immediate, just as Amazon already does with Alexa.

It would be a pass effective for users and complex for developers: the former could in fact interact with Siri fastermaking the request more conversational in a certain sense and perhaps allowing not to repeat the command once, having received the answer, you want to ask a second question.

Complex for developers because what appears to be a small change instead requires a lot of work on the code. The voice assistant has been criticized several times for its structure “on pile” whereby an apparently simple update like deleting the word “Hey” from the command would require a root mess of the entire database.