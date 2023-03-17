Siri: Apple could take inspiration from ChatGPT to improve its voice assistant

Apple could finally join the AI ​​race sparked by ChatGPT. This is indeed what 9To5Mac reports, which has spotted traces of “natural language generation” features within tvOS 16. It is expected that this technology will then extend to the company’s operating systems. Cupertino.

Until recently, Apple didn’t seem as interested in ChatGPT’s prowess as its cronies. While Microsoft and Google hastened to integrate the tool into its software on the one hand, and to develop its own rival solution on the other, the Cupertino company has remained particularly discreet on the subject. However, this does not mean that nothing is being prepared behind the scenes.

We had already had a first clue at the end of February, with some revelations about the future of Siri dg, in particular the possibility that the voice assistant could one day answer calls on its own, among other improvements. Yesterday, a new report from our colleagues at 9to5Mac confirmed that Apple does not intend to stay on the sidelines in terms of artificial intelligence.

Apple wants to turn Siri into a real conversational companion

- Advertisement -

Indeed, by digging into the code of the tvOS 16.4 beta, 9to5Mac spotted the presence of a feature called “Natural language generation for Siri”. For now, this technology is only enabled on Apple TV and Homepod, the devices on which the operating system is installed. But eventually, it is more than likely that “Bobcat”, the code name assigned to it, will find its way onto the other products of the apple brand.

Related: Siri Becomes Even Smarter Than Google Assistant When Combined With ChatGPT

9to5Mac also states that Bobcat’s code is also on iPhones, iPads and Macs. For now, however, it is still a little early to say what this new feature will actually allow. However, it is difficult not to imagine that Siri is inspired by ChatGPT and the new features that have joined Microsoft software in recent weeks. But this is all just a guess, especially since previous reports have already indicated that the firm does not intend to develop its own chatbot. Patience, therefore.

Source : 9to5Mac