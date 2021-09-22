Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor of the ZX Spectrum who taught an entire generation to program, dies

Yesterday afternoon Sir Clive Sinclair passed away at the age of 81, in London. A news that could go unnoticed by most of a population that surely does not know everything we owe. Thanks to him, a whole generation learned to enjoy video games and decided to dedicate their professional path through the paths of programming and computer engineering. Born in 1940, Clive Sinclair founded the company Sinclair Radionics Ltd. when he was just 21 years old and was able to develop products so advanced for the time such as radios and televisions of a portable size, something practically unthinkable in that first decade of the second half of the century. twentieth century. They became so popular that in the series “El Santo”, starring Roger Moore, they used their transistors as walkie talkies. There were not their contributions. In the 1970s Sinclair developed his first pocket calculators and was even behind digital wristwatch projects. But it was not until the early 1980s that Sinclair developed the ZX80, then considered the smallest computer in the world with a power of 1KB of RAM, a processor with a speed of 1MHz and a version of BASIC installed in a 4KB chip. Later the ZX81 would arrive, the same year, with a plus of power and capacity. The ZX Spectrum, his masterpiece But the turning point came in 1982, when Clive Sinclair (not yet Sir) launched his ZX Spectrum, an 8-bit microcomputer that was an unprecedented commercial success and remained active during practically the entire 80s: 16 and 48KB versions, new 3.5MHz Z80 processor, eight color palette with two brightness states each, 256×192 pixel screen resolution, a BASIC installed on a 16KB ROM and a speaker to listen to sound effects and music. This computer was the first to be enjoyed by the generation that grew up in the 80s and, thanks to its ease of programming it, it marked the lives of some kids who had their first contact with a hitherto unknown world: that of video game and application development. which led them to fill the few faculties that in those years offered computer science degrees. Later revisions such as the ZX Spectrum + (1984), the ZX Spectrum 128K (1985) and the ZX Spectrum +2 and +3 were put on sale under the umbrella of Amstrad, which bought the brand from Alan Sugar. . The impact on the industry of these achievements of Clive Sinclair (or his failures with the QL or that electric vehicle known as the C5) were extraordinary because all the companies that were born and grew in the heat of the success of this ZX Spectrum forged a generation of professionals who to this day they continue to mark the destiny of video game companies, programming studios and IT corporations. An impact that we owe to this engineer who brought us the future 40 years ago.