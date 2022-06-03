Single connector, UE is about to close the circle around Apple

In the articulated story of the single connector – to which HDblog has recently dedicated an in-depth study – another chapter must be added. According to rumors released by Reuters, i Countries and the legislators of the European Union have found a meeting point and I’m ready to announce the introduction of the measures which in fact will force manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, headphones and other small devices to adopt a standard connector for charging, namely USB-C. The goal to which the European Union is aiming has already been criticized previously by the Cupertino house which, if the legislation enters into force, would be forced to give up the proprietary Lightning connector to make room for the more widespread USB-C.
According to a well-informed source of the facts contacted by Reuters, inmeeting of 7 June next will emerge a strong and agreed will between the representatives of the Member States and the European legislators aimed at introducing the new legislation.
The trilogue * Tuesday will be the second and probably the last on the subject between EU countries and EU legislators – Reuters.
Subsequently we would enter the implementation phase which will take some time, the goal is to bring the new rules into force by 2024; The objective already declared by the Parliament and the European Commission is also to achieve complete interoperability of wireless charging technologies by 2026.
Given that many other manufacturers of smartphones, tablets and headsets have already spontaneously aligned themselves with the positions of the EU, Apple will be the main tech giant to suffer. The Cupertino house adopts the USB-C connector on Macs and iPads, but not yet on its most popular product, the iPhone. The company criticized the single charger solution because it said it would stifle innovation and produce a mountain of electronic waste to be disposed of. Points of view.
*and the session of the regulatory process of the European Union in which informal negotiations take place between representatives of the Parliament, the Council and the European Commission.