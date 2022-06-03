Single connector, UE is about to close the circle around Apple

In the articulated story of the single connector – to which HDblog has recently dedicated an in-depth study – another chapter must be added. According to rumors released by Reuters, i Countries and the legislators of the European Union have found a meeting point and I’m ready to announce the introduction of the measures which in fact will force manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, headphones and other small devices to adopt a standard connector for charging, namely USB-C. The goal to which the European Union is aiming has already been criticized previously by the Cupertino house which, if the legislation enters into force, would be forced to give up the proprietary Lightning connector to make room for the more widespread USB-C.

According to a well-informed source of the facts contacted by Reuters, inmeeting of 7 June next will emerge a strong and agreed will between the representatives of the Member States and the European legislators aimed at introducing the new legislation.