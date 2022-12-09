Single battery charger: the adjustment must take place by 28 December 2024

Confirmation of the new rules involving the need for companies to adopt USB-C as the only charging port had arrived in October with the decision of the European Parliament and was then definitively ratified by the Council of Ministers. In the past few hours the directive was then officially published (find the link in the Source), making that choice binding and giving companies time until December 28, 2024 to adapt.
This is not a novelty in the substance of a discussion that has now been going on for a long time and which we knew would come into force at the end of 2024, but until now there was no precise date, which is now. Recall that the requirement to adopt USB Type-C as the charging port involves smartphones but also tablets and e-book readers, digital cameras, headphones and earphones, mice and keyboards but also portable navigation systems. As for notebooks, however, it will be necessary to wait a little longer, given that manufacturers will have until 2026 to adapt.
A change that, useless to hide, in recent years it has generated a lot of discussion especially around Apple which still today uses the Lightning connector for iPhones (but not only) and which will thus have to switch to USB-C, an adaptation that does not leave much room for discussion and which in any case had already been confirmed by the Cupertino company itself at the end of October.
The standard provides that, in addition to the adoption of USB-C, the products involved already show the device’s charging performance from the package and the possible presence of the charger in the package.
However, the European Union’s decision does not seem to be destined to remain isolated given that other countries are moving in that direction: it is being discussed in Brazil but India is also questioning the need to choose a single connector.