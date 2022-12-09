Single battery charger: the adjustment must take place by 28 December 2024

Confirmation of the new rules involving the need for companies to adopt USB-C as the only charging port had arrived in October with the decision of the European Parliament and was then definitively ratified by the Council of Ministers. In the past few hours the directive was then officially published (find the link in the Source), making that choice binding and giving companies time until December 28, 2024 to adapt.

This is not a novelty in the substance of a discussion that has now been going on for a long time and which we knew would come into force at the end of 2024, but until now there was no precise date, which is now. Recall that the requirement to adopt USB Type-C as the charging port involves smartphones but also tablets and e-book readers, digital cameras, headphones and earphones, mice and keyboards but also portable navigation systems. As for notebooks, however, it will be necessary to wait a little longer, given that manufacturers will have until 2026 to adapt.