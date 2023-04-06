5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSimulation of a black hole in the laboratory

Simulation of a black hole in the laboratory

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
agujero negro.jpg
agujero negro.jpg
- Advertisement -

A team of physicists has managed to simulate the horizon event of a black hole in the laboratory, managing to observe radiation equivalent to what is known as Hawking radiation. This experiment, although carried out in a controlled environment, can help to understand the fundamentals of the theory of relativity and quantum mechanics.

Black holes are considered one of the strangest and most extreme objects in the universe. They are characterized by their high density, which means that at a certain distance from their center of mass, there is no speed in the universe that is sufficient to escape. Not even the light.

- Advertisement -

However, the theory of relativity, which describes the behavior of gravity as a continuous field known as space-time, and quantum mechanics, which describes the behavior of discrete particles using the mathematics of probability, have not yet been established. Found a way to unite.

For a unified theory of quantum gravity that can be applied universally, these two immiscible theories need to find a way to understand each other. Black holes could offer a solution to this problem.

3 artificial intelligence tools that you can take advantage of
  • TAGS

Hawking radiation in a controlled environment

In 1974, Stephen Hawking proposed that disruptions in quantum fluctuations caused by the event horizon produce a type of radiation very similar to thermal radiation. This radiation, known as Hawking radiation, is too faint to detect, but it can be studied in laboratories by creating artificial black holes.

Lotte Mertens’s team, from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, conducted a groundbreaking experiment using a string of atoms in a single row to simulate the horizon event of a black hole. This chain of atoms allowed electrons to “jump” from one position to another, and physicists tuned the ease with which this jump could occur to create specific vanishing properties, creating a type of event horizon that interfered with the wave nature of the electrons.

- Advertisement -

The simulated Hawking radiation was only thermal within a certain range of hop amplitudes and under simulations that began by mimicking a type of spacetime considered “flat.” This suggests that Hawking radiation could only be thermal within a specific range of situations, and when there is a change in the curvature of space-time due to gravity.

The experiment offers a way to study Hawking radiation in a controlled environment, uninfluenced by the wild dynamics of black hole formation. Furthermore, it is so simple that it can be used in a wide range of experimental setups.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Spotify shuts down Spotify Live, its ClubHouse imitation

When ClubHouse achieved great popularity in 2021, many other social networks and digital platforms...
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has no end: launches an ideal smart clothesline for any home

From time to time, the Xiaomi company launches accessories that are absolutely crazy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.