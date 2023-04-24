Simply put: Prime Video may get a new name, indicates Amazon research

Prime Video is one of the main streaming platforms in the world alongside Netflix and now a report from OnlyTech points out that its name may change. This time, the chosen name can be Amazon TV, that is, if the idea pleased the public that evaluated the name change.

According to OnlyTech, the new name was evaluated in an internal Amazon survey, where participants had to answer what they thought of the following statement:

Prime Video, the entertainment destination is getting a new name: Amazon TV. When you download the free Amazon TV app, everyone can rent or buy their favorite new release, classic movies and TV shows. And the Prime membership gives you unlimited access to Amazon original movies and TV shows like Maja Ma and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, plus the ability to add over 100 other streaming services like Lionsgate Play and Discovery Plus with a single password. When it comes to entertainment, it’s what you expect from Amazon!

The portal says that the survey was sent to a limited number of users and the following logo was shown, which may be adopted by the service if the new name is approved.