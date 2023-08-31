Simplifying Student Life: How Diya Enhances Convenience and Efficiency

Through the Diya portal, students have the opportunity to send documents to the admissions committee, arrange accommodation in a dormitory, and much more. State service

Through the Diya portal, students have the opportunity to send documents to the admissions committee, arrange accommodation in a dormitory, and much more. The state service “Diya” provides a wide range of useful services for applicants and students. Ukrainians are provided with information about a variety of convenient services that help simplify student life.

