Simplified, to transform images into videos, animating the static

An image is an image, and it can’t be posted as a video on social media, but if we give it some life and animate the objects in it, we can export it as a video in a few seconds.

That is what the web application that we are talking about today does, a platform with a free option designed to give life to the static.

The idea is to offer video editing skills to those who do not have much training in the subject, to create moving images without having to be a crack in the matter.

The new feature of Simplified allows you to undo, redo, change and alter animations in seconds, and export the result as a video file with a single click.

Among its functions we have:

– Over 40 one-click animation effects for text and design elements.

– Possibility to export and compact in MP4 and GIF.

– Creative AI Assistant to magically design graphics with a single click.

– Thousands of animation-ready design templates.

– Option to resize the image with one click.

– Ability to use multiple workspaces and real-time editing, tagging, and sharing.

In the free version they offer unlimited design and video projects, millions of free stock photos and videos, thousands of free templates, an AI writer, texts up to 1000 words, more than 30 AI writing templates, collaboration and sharing. guest (up to 5), instant social posting, and 1 GB of workspace storage space.