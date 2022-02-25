Tech News

Simplified, to transform images into videos, animating the static

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

An image is an image, and it can’t be posted as a video on social media, but if we give it some life and animate the objects in it, we can export it as a video in a few seconds.

That is what the web application that we are talking about today does, a platform with a free option designed to give life to the static.

Read:

This new concept of folding smartphone that OPPO has presented will surprise you

The idea is to offer video editing skills to those who do not have much training in the subject, to create moving images without having to be a crack in the matter.

The new feature of Simplified allows you to undo, redo, change and alter animations in seconds, and export the result as a video file with a single click.

Among its functions we have:

– Over 40 one-click animation effects for text and design elements.
– Possibility to export and compact in MP4 and GIF.
– Creative AI Assistant to magically design graphics with a single click.
– Thousands of animation-ready design templates.
– Option to resize the image with one click.
– Ability to use multiple workspaces and real-time editing, tagging, and sharing.

In the free version they offer unlimited design and video projects, millions of free stock photos and videos, thousands of free templates, an AI writer, texts up to 1000 words, more than 30 AI writing templates, collaboration and sharing. guest (up to 5), instant social posting, and 1 GB of workspace storage space.

Previous articlevivo Y76 5G arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Simplified, to transform images into videos, animating the static

An image is an image, and it can't be posted as a video on social media, but if...
Android

vivo Y76 5G arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

vivo announces thearrival in the Italian market of the Y76 5G mid-range smartphone, a few months after its...
Android

Realme GT Neo 3 at the call of the first rumor: the OIS arrives

The first indiscretion on Realme GT Neo 3 bears the signature of OnLeakswhich passed a high resolution render...
Android

Redmi K50 Pro without veils: few specifications, many photos and killer price

  This year Redmi has chosen to take a different path: it inaugurated the K50 range starting from the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.