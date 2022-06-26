HomeSocial NetworksFacebookSimple Men's Portrait Retouching Workflow

Simple Men’s Portrait Retouching Workflow

Social NetworksFacebookAppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
fstoppers male portrait retouching workflow.jpg
fstoppers male portrait retouching workflow.jpg
- Advertisement -

As I spend more and more time around other photographers, I’ve had the opportunity to sit back and listen to everyone’s take on what makes a retouched image successful. Some photographers spend minutes retouching, while others spend literally hours on an individual image. Regardless if you spend 15 minutes or 3 hours retouching in image, it’s important to have a strong workflow so that you maintain your sanity.

[mb_related_posts1]

The Taycan, Porsche’s first 100% electric car, arrives in Peru
  • TAGS

Let me begin by saying that I’m not a professional retoucher. I leave that title up to retouchers like Pratik Naik and Julia Kuzmenko McKim, who’ve both earned that title. I personally make the majority of my income behind a camera, so I feel like I’ve earned the right to label myself as a professional photographer. I digress.

[mb_related_posts2]

As a professional photographer, I would prefer to spend most of my time either: (a) booking clients for shoots, or (b) shooting clients. Anything that distracts me from doing either of those is losing me money. That includes spending too much time retouching images. Yes, I can outsource images for clients who have the budget to do so, but not every client can afford or justify spending an additional $35–$65 an image.

If you feel like you’re in the same boat, welcome to DIY retouching. Now, considering that a lot of photographers that I know are pretty neurotic (including myself in some cases), I always recommend that they stick to a step-by-step workflow. By adhering to a step-by-step workflow, you’re less likely to go off track and spend extra unnecessary time pushing pixels.

In the video above I deconstruct the process of male portrait retouching into six basic steps:

  1. Shoot RAW Format
  2. Global Adjustments
  3. Removing Blemishes and Defining and Shaping the Face
  4. Enhancing Eyes
  5. Style Hair
  6. Export and Delivery

Using those six steps, I can run through images relatively quickly and not pull my hair out while going through a client’s set of images.

If you enjoyed the video above, please subscribe to my YouTube channel or follow me on Facebook.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.