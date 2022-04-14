Simon Coveney visits Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian Government

Simon Coveney has become the first foreign minister on the UN security council to visit Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs travelled to the war torn country overnight and will hold meetings with the Ukrainian Government today.

Minister Coveney will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov and will visit areas directly affected by the Russian invasion.

His meetings with the Government will “focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine”.

He will also discuss how Ireland can assist Ukraine in its application for EU status and bring forward further EU sanctions on Russia.

Since the war began, Ireland has provided €20 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring counties and €33 million in non-lethal assistance for the country’s military.

