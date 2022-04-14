Latest newsIreland

Simon Coveney visits Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian Government

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Simon Coveney has become the first foreign minister on the UN security council to visit Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The Minister for Foreign Affairs travelled to the war torn country overnight and will hold meetings with the Ukrainian Government today.

Read:

A court in the Netherlands requires Shell to cut its emissions by 45% to curb climate change

Minister Coveney will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov and will visit areas directly affected by the Russian invasion.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Irish Red Cross to contact families who promised to help house Ukrainian refugees next week

His meetings with the Government will “focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine”.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

He will also discuss how Ireland can assist Ukraine in its application for EU status and bring forward further EU sanctions on Russia.

Since the war began, Ireland has provided €20 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring counties and €33 million in non-lethal assistance for the country’s military.

Read more: Dublin church set to be turned into ‘centre of warmth’ for Ukrainian refugees

Read more: Irish Red Cross asks Dubliners to donate cash instead of goods to Ukraine

For all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox every day, sign up for our free newsletter.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleMacBook Pro, late deliveries: the lockdown in China slows production
Next articleRealme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin pubs: We took a tenner to Temple Bar and just about got one pint with it

The price of a pint is getting more and more expensive these days with many pubs upping the...
Apple

Apple has already found a supplier for the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple would have entered into an agreement with the South Korean company Jahwa Electronics for the supply of...
Tech News

IoT Week 2022 – International IoT Week Conference

This year, Dublin will host the 11th edition of the international IoT Week conference.IoT Week 2022 will be...
Ireland

TikTok star living in Cork adds 1,000 km to her journey to New York to avoid ‘painful’ trip to Dublin Airport

A New York TikTok star living in Cork took a 1,000 kilometre detour on her journey home to...