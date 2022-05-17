Similarweb buys Rank Ranger, to track search terms

Similarweb is one of the most used tools by Marketing and SEO professionals, a platform that helps us to know the estimated traffic of each website and to find suitable sites to distribute its content, as well as to develop SEO strategies and much more. .

They now report that they have purchased Rank Ranger, a tool that tracks and controls search term ranking, so that by combining Similarweb’s keyword analysis capabilities with this Rank Ranger search term ranking, you will get a awesome tool for search marketers.

The goal is to allow anyone to perform keyword analysis beyond organic search. We’ll have keyword performance over time and across all the leading search engines, on one platform.

This increases the number of SEO products for companies, since now, from Similarweb, it will be possible to monitor progress more effectively, reacting faster when competing with others for the same keywords.

Rank Ranger tools and capabilities include:

– Track rankings over time for important keywords or groups of keywords.

– Search optimization for local markets as well as country level.

– Link management and measurement of backlink campaigns in performance ranking.

– Advanced SEO and digital marketing reports.

– Landing page optimization.

– Multiple enterprise platform integrations.

Connecting Similarweb’s traffic analysis and competitive intelligence capabilities with Rank Ranger’s backlink and rank monitoring is undoubtedly a good idea that can be used by any professional in the sector.