Similar Souls Creates Flirting App for People with the Same Political Position

Similar Souls has created a new dating app for with leftist views. In this sense, Lefty is one more to compose the portfolio of the company that already created Veggly, which was born with the aim of uniting vegan people. The company’s CEO, Alex Felipelli, explains how the app was developed:

We don’t want to promote polarization, but we know that people like to relate to like-minded people, and we’re here to help. In fact, just access any other application and it will be easy to notice that most people already express their political position, implying that they prefer to match with those who think alike.

Undoubtedly, this application differs a lot from other famous ones like Tinder, which aims to reach a larger audience (and which recently introduced the discreet mode). However, the trend of niche dating apps is a fact that the Wall Street Journal has already shown. In other words, the idea of ​​a relationship network that focuses on a specific audience is not so far-fetched.

Felipelli also claims that people are no longer seeing the point in frantically liking profiles. After all, it’s a lot to rethink some points about life and relationships in general. Furthermore, the concept of apps designed for all tastes is getting more popular over time. That said, even Facebook, which has a feature, can take some action.