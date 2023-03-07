Silo, first trailer and release date for the new Apple TV+ series

Apple has communicated the release date on TV Plus of Silohis new post-apocalyptic/sci-fi/dystopian drama series based on the novel saga of the same name written by Hugh Howey: the appointment with the first two episodes is scheduled for May 5th. In total, the series will consist of 10 episodes, which will arrive every following Friday.
The series is set in the not too distant future, where the Earth has become toxic and uninhabitable. The few thousand surviving humans are confined to a huge underground silo, which reaches over 1.5 km of depth and which protects the inhabitants from the toxicity of the external environment. When the sheriff of the silo breaks a key rule resulting in the deaths of several survivors, it sets in motion an investigation by Juliette, who works as a mechanic deep inside the silo, which uncovers shocking secrets and the truth about the past.
The cast includes:
- Rebecca Ferguson, known for Dune and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation and Fallout. She plays Juliette.
- Rashida Jones, known for The Office (USA), Parks and Recreation and The Social Network. She plays Allison.
- Tim Robbins, known for Mystic River, Shawshank Redemption, High Fidelity. He plays Bernard.
- David Oyelowo, known for Jack Reacher, Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox. He plays Holston.
- Common, rapper and actor who appeared in Selma, Suicide Squad, John Wick 2. Plays Sims.
- Harriet Walter, mainly stage actress who also appeared in Star Wars Episode VII, Rocketman and Babel. She plays Martha Walker.
- Avi Nash, known for The Walking Dead and Silicon Valley. He plays Lukas Kyle.
- Chinaza Uche, best known for Dickinson. Plays Paul Billings.
- Rick Gomez, known for Band of Brothers and Sin City. He plays Patrick Kennedy.
- Henry Garrett, known for Poldark and The Son. He plays Douglas Trumbull.
- Iain Glen, known for Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor and Downton Abbey. He plays Dr. Pete Nichols.
- Will Merrick, known for Skins, Doctor Who and Poldark. He plays Danny.
- Ferdinand Kinglsey, known for Mank and Draculas Untold. Plays George Wilkins.
- Shane McRae, known for Sneaky Pete and Paradise Lost. He plays Knox.