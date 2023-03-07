Silo, first trailer and release date for the new Apple TV+ series

Apple has communicated the release date on TV Plus of Silohis new post-apocalyptic/sci-fi/dystopian drama series based on the novel saga of the same name written by Hugh Howey: the appointment with the first two episodes is scheduled for May 5th. In total, the series will consist of 10 episodes, which will arrive every following Friday.

The series is set in the not too distant future, where the Earth has become toxic and uninhabitable. The few thousand surviving humans are confined to a huge underground silo, which reaches over 1.5 km of depth and which protects the inhabitants from the toxicity of the external environment. When the sheriff of the silo breaks a key rule resulting in the deaths of several survivors, it sets in motion an investigation by Juliette, who works as a mechanic deep inside the silo, which uncovers shocking secrets and the truth about the past.

The cast includes: