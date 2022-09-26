Silent Hill: The Short Message receives age rating and indicates franchise return

South Korea’s age committee has certified a new game in the Silent Hill that has yet to be officially announced, after several rumors suggested that Konami was planning to revive the survival horror franchise. Silent Hill: The Short was rated on Monday (26), but it was not revealed which platforms it will be released for.

Gematsu also noticed that the game's publisher is UNIANA, a company that regularly brings Konami titles to South Korea. Coincidentally, a new photo of an undisclosed Silent Hill game has been leaked. Check out:

However, some users believe that the photo may be from Hideo Kojima's old project, which would allow sending messages to other players within the game itself. The rating must be related to one of the multiple games in the Silent Hill franchise that would be in development by several studios. Since February, several rumors have suggested that Konami plans to bring the franchise back in style after years of neglect. Leaks have revealed an alleged remake of Silent Hill 2 in active development, as well as an episodic format game with several short stories. Another unspecified title also had multiple images leaked, but quickly removed from social media following allegations of copyright infringement.