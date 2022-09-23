Silent Hill and Metal Gear: Insider admits to having invented rumors about the remakes of the games

In recent months, several rumors indicated that these franchises could finally see the light of day through remakes, but so far, Konami has not confirmed this information. Apparently, most of these rumors are nothing more than an ’s invention.

Konami owns some of the biggest franchises in the video game industry, but over the years, the company decided to put aside the production of high-budget games and focus on productions for the mobile market, which left the fans desperate for new titles from Silent Hill or Metal Gear.

For years, rumors about the return of Silent Hill and Metal Gear have been floating around on the internet. An insider known for a good hit rate, called TheRealInsider, suggested that a new Silent Hill game and a Metal Gear Solid remake would happen.

The big problem is that this insider had his identity revealed and it was discovered that he is a YouTuber named DanAllenGaming. The YouTuber confessed to breaking confidentiality agreements and embargoes to leak things he learned when he was invited to events in the video game industry. He also confirmed that he made up some things, such as the rumors about Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, stating that it is “all lies”.

Since being unmasked, the YouTuber has deactivated his channel and TheRealnsider’s Twitter account, as well as his own personal account on the platform, as well as confirming that he will keep things that way for a while.

It is worth noting that other insiders have shared information that corroborates the rumors by DanAllen, as well as alleged images of a remake of Silent Hill 2, but as always, we will have to wait for official information to find out the truth.