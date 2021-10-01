Signify launches the new Philips Hue Play, Filament and Bloom smart lights in Peru

Signify launched its new products from Philips Hue in the Peruvian market to bring connected lighting to all homes with the official launch of the new light bars Philips Hue Play, the lights Philips Hue Filament and the table lamp Philips Hue Bloom.

“With the incorporation of these products to the market, we are looking for new ways for Peruvians to create personalized lighting experiences in their homes every day. Whether it is to set and decorate your spaces, or live immersive moments of entertainment, our new Philips Hue Play, Philips Hue Filament and Philips Hue Bloom have been specially designed to transform any space where they are implemented ”, says Pierre Solis, Country Manager of Signify Peru.

Light bar Philips Hue Play It stands out for being an ideal complement to configure the right environment for any moment of entertainment and home space. Philips Hue Play allows you to schedule scenes for movie nights, video games or entertainment by syncing the music. Or even for quieter moments, like bedtime or just to relax. It has been specially designed to be installed on any surface or vertically or horizontally, behind the television, for example.

To incorporate it into your Philips Hue ecosystem, the new Hue Play must be synced with the Hue Bridge, a portfolio product that allows the connection of up to 50 light points in a single intelligent lighting system, including total control of interior and exterior lights, both inside the home and remotely; plus access to Philips Hue Entertainment and Friends of Hue, as well as support for third-party applications. Hue Bridge is a product that is sold separately.

With Philips Hue Play you can create a different lighting experience, with more than 16 million colors, including warm to cool white light, creating an environment adapted to any mood or panorama.

This synchronization of the lights in the entertainment area with the television screen or computer monitor, then allows the passion for movies and series to be taken to the next level, since Philips Hue Play sets the scene as if it were in the cinema and give a spatial immersion to the video game experience, bringing environments and game effects to the spaces.

The new collection of spotlights was also launched Philips Hue Filament Coming in a design reminiscent of traditional Edison-style incandescent bulbs, these fixtures allow you to easily create the perfect space in a room; with warm white light that allows wireless dimming, without the need for additional installations.

This product, in its Bluetooth version, allows you to control the connection instantly with the Philips Hue Bluetooth application or with a voice device. They can also be connected to the Zigbee-based Bridge Hue for maximum control and additional smart features.

Finally the new table lamp Philips Hue Bloom comes to Peru as a great addition to any room, allowing consumers to play with (indirect) light, set their walls with millions of colors and create a perfect space for any moment. It can also be deeply dimmed (minimum level below 1%), making it ideal as a night light.

Philips Hue Bloom provides rich colors and white light to deliver a greater amount of illumination and offer an experience consistent with the rest of the Philips Hue range (the color temperature can be adjusted from warm white to cool white).

To synchronize it, you just have to download the Philips Hue Bluetooth application to have direct lighting control. It is a perfect starting point for consumers who want to get a first look at the Philips Hue smart lighting system.