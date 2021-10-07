Signal video calls are now better than WhatsApp itself, why?

Signal is the third leg of the messaging apps that in this year 2021 have seen their number of users grow, spurred by the errors made by WhatsApp that, between changes in the conditions of use and disastrous drops of the service, has given way to others alternatives that desperately seek to gain users. What is certain is that of the alternatives to the Facebook app, Signal is the one that strives the most to proclaim its respect for privacy, defining its app as an insurance for the integrity of our conversations. As always, it will be a matter of believing that this is the case, but while news to the contrary arrives, we are going to convince ourselves that it is a real alternative to take all our conversations from WhatsApp. Signal load of news In a practically premonitory way, Signal this week has seen fit to update its application with a whole battery of news that affects many of its functions. One of them, those of video calls, will even improve what WhatsApp offers natively, since it will be able to contact a total of 16 participants at the same time. Remember that the Facebook-owned app can only handle eight and, if we want to exceed that number, we have to resort to the famous Messenger Rooms. Signal, until the arrival of this update, was moving by the same figures of WhatsApp, with a maximum of eight participants per videoconference, which this update is an improvement that all those groups in which we are and that exceed the previous cap for this type of conversation. As if the above were not enough, those responsible for the application have wanted to add more things, some of those that we always like to try. For example the stickers. Signal will now allow us to create our own packs to save them on our smartphone or share them with friends. Remember that this option is one of the most popular in competitors such as WhatsApp or Telegram, since as we add stickers created by the community, we grow our own library of memes and friendly resources for conversations. In addition to these novelties, Signal has guaranteed the creation of a whole set of exclusive stickers from the artist Plastic Thing, which we can only use within the application, and which want to mark a before and after as a differentiating element compared to WhatsApp and Telegram. We will see if in the end this platform focused on protecting our privacy comes out ahead. >