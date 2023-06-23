HomeTech NewsSignal now brings more message text formatting options

Signal now brings more message text formatting options

Tech News
Signal now brings more message text formatting options
1687484270 signal now brings more message text formatting options.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Signal has released an update that brings new tools to its users, including the ability to format all message text. By selecting a word or excerpt from what is being written, accounts are now able to leave excerpts in bold, italic, underline, monospace and strikethrough.

In addition to these basic features, Signal also made available one that indicates whether the content is a spoiler. Thus, some participants are spared during discussions.


These new options appear after selecting text after typing. The pop-up menu now has options for Cut, Copy, Bold, Italic, and Strikethrough. An option to obfuscate the text and avoid giving spoilers is available in the three dots button.

- Advertisement -

These text formatting options are rolling out as part of the latest Signal beta update on the Google Play Store. Features should arrive in stable releases in the coming weeks.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Xiaomi’s next beast confirms processor: Xiaomi 12 will be “the first mobile” with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Google Chrome will receive a function that converts PDF to text soon

O Google Chrome you can convert files to pdf in text which can be...
Apple

Signal now brings more message text formatting options

Signal has released an update that brings new tools to its users, including the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X