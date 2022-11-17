Signal launches its Stories

- Advertisement -

Very popular after its appearance on the Instagram social network, Stories have gradually made their way onto other platforms and have reached applications such as Facebook, Pinterest or even Spotify. This has now also happened with Signal, the instant messaging application, pioneer in the protection of the privacy of its users with end-to-end encryption of communication and now adding this type of ephemeral content to its apps for iOS and Android.

Signal is an instant messaging app that opted from the beginning for the protection of privacy by encrypting communications

The official launch of this new feature comes just a few weeks after the first beta tests began with a small group of users. At the moment, Stories come to Signal only in the mobile application, but there are already plans so that this function can also be accessed from the desktop version in the future.

Signal users will be able to select who can access your Stories through settings, allowing that access to any of your contacts, anyone with whom you have had a conversation via Signal, or anyone from whom you have accepted a message with a request. There is also the option to manually select which users you want to hide the published Stories from.

Another option is to select a small group of users with whom to share a personalized Story, in addition to being able to share them with existing chat groups or with newly created ones.

It may seem strange to add this type of content to a messaging application, since it is more typical of social networking content, but from Signal they assure that it is about one of the functions most demanded by usersand it is for this reason that they have decided to develop it and include it in the application.

I think there is a possibility that there are users who are not interested in this type of content Signal has added an option that allows you to disable themso that they are not displayed.