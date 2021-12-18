Signal launches encrypted video calls with up to 40 people

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Signal is an instant messaging application known to high levels of encryption of your messages. In December of last year, this app, born in 2010, included group video calls among its services, which, like their chats, are also end-to-end encrypted. To date, such video calls were limited to a maximum of five people. But as of now, Signal has expanded the video calling capacity to host up to a total of 40 users.

End-to-end encryption means that no one, not even the company that manages the platform, has the ability to access the content of the messages. Only the people who participate in the video call can hear or read what is said in the conversation, which is a guarantee of the privacy of the conversation.

Right from the start, first only as an instant messaging app, Signal has your chats protected with end-to-end encryption. In fact, since its inception in the market, the differential characteristic of Signal compared to its competitors, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, was the extra privacy and security it offered.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the company’s developers began working on a fully encrypted video calling platform. Now, by expanding its capacity to 40 participants, outperforms a good part of its competitors in this area, becoming one of the video calling apps that allows more users.

WhatsApp, for example, offers end-to-end encrypted video calls for up to 8 people. For its part, Apple FaceTime allows up to 32 participants in a fully encrypted video call.

Only Zoom far exceeds Signal’s offering. This video calling app allows you to hold end-to-end encrypted meetings of up to 200 people. However, in this app, end-to-end encryption is not activated by default, but must be activated manually by the users themselves.

