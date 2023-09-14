Signal for help: where to turn if your rights have been violated online

In ordinary life, everything is extremely simple: in case of danger, we call the police; we file a lawsuit against the offender; we send complaints to government agencies to check the activities of a certain company. We are taught about the basics of safety at school, and every child is familiar with the telephone number “112”. But what laws work in the virtual world? What to do if you have been cyberbullied, encountered scammers, or discovered illegal content? We talk about the main dangers in the online space and about competent defenders of your rights.