Signal allows you to change your number without losing conversations

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Signal has incorporated a new function that allows you to change the mobile phone number from the same application without losing the chatsmessages or groups associated with each of the lines.

Signal preserves the old content without losing it due to changing phone numbers

The option allows you to add a new mobile phone number within the app, as a new option within the “Change phone number” menu within the app settings options. The user will be prompted to add an additional phone number, next to the one already registered, without the addition of the new number causing the conversations of the previous one to be lost. All messages, chats and groups associated with the old number remain associated with their respective number.

To facilitate the transition with the new phone number, Signal automatically sends a message to the contacts with whom they were having conversations, notifying the number change so that the recipient can modify it in their contact list. The message appears in the same conversation that was being held, together with the inclusion of a link that directly proceeds to update the contact data.

Icons that change color depending on the wallpaper: Themed Icons brings a pinch of Android 12 to other mobiles

The new feature makes the transition easier for those who continue to use the same mobile phone but change phone numbers. For those cases in which the telephone number is maintained and what is changed is the terminal itself, there is another tool to facilitate the transfer by means of a encrypted wireless transfer between the two terminals.

It should be remembered that just over a year ago there was a significant increase in the incorporation of new users to Signal in a short period of time, caused largely by the events surrounding the assault on the Washington Capitol during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, which helped increase the popularity of this instant messaging platform.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

